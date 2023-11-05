Barclays Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $16.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Dana stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

