Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Get Hayward alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hayward

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $210,969.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $420,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 2,262,363 shares during the period.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.