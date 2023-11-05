Stephens Lowers Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target to $25.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

In related news, Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $255,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.