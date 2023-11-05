Stephens Trims Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Target Price to $34.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HTLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.