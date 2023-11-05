Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $42.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

