Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

BIOX opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $677.31 million, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.45. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.

