Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $11.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Ardelyx Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

