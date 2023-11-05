Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $207.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.