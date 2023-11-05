Stephens Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $105.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

