Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

