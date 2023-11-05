First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. TD Securities increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$39.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.78.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

