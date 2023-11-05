TD Securities Trims Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Target Price to C$13.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CUP.U opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.64. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.65.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
