TD Securities Trims Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Target Price to C$13.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CUP.U opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.64. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$11.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.65.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

