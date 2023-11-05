Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

