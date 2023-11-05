Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $599.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

