Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.54.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Up 11.3 %

QLYS stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.17. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.