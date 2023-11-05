Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

