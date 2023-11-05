COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
CICOF stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Further Reading
