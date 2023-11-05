COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

CICOF stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

