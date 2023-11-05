Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT Lowered to $2.70

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.80 to $2.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on URG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.90 to $2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $420.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,578.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $78,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,829.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,578.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,082 shares of company stock valued at $631,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,732,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 385,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 165,966 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

