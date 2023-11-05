Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.7 %

BACHY stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.59%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

