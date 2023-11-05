Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $710.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski acquired 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 23,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,828.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski acquired 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $99,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,245.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

