HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

