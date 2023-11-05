Needham & Company LLC Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $255.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $214.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average is $262.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

