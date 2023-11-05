PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.