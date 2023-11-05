Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

