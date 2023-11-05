Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZ stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.24.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

