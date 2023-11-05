StockNews.com Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

