American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARL

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 765.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.