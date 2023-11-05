Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $425.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $412.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $414.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $388.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.62. Saia has a 12-month low of $197.83 and a 12-month high of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 209.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Saia by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Saia by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

