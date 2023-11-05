Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,262,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 230,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

