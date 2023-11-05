HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $230.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average of $269.67. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $207.24 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

