StockNews.com Lowers Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLFD

Clearfield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.