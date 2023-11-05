TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

