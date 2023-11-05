GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GSK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

