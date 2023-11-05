Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

RIG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Transocean by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

