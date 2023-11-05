Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.7 %

UGP opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.0516 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $72,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 371.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.