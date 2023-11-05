Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.85.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

