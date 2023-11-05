StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance
Shares of HY stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $750.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $59.64.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.
Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Further Reading
