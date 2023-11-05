Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:NSP opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,145. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

