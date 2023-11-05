Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $501.52.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
