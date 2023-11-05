Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.