StockNews.com Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

UNM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

