HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

