Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

