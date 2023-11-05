Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newell Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

