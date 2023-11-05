StockNews.com Downgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CACI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.09.

NYSE CACI opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 127.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

