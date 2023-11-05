Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $135.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

