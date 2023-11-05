StockNews.com Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

