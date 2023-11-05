Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.