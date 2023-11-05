LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. LGI Homes has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after buying an additional 68,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,706,000 after buying an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.