Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Gravity Trading Up 2.7 %
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 19.21%.
Institutional Trading of Gravity
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gravity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 80.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gravity by 450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
